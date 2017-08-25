Overview

Articlex is an article/blog app as well as a hybrid iOS app design platform. Most of the section’s design can be used for another platform easily. It is simple and user-friendly with the cool interface. Basically, this app design platform will show how the feed will look as a blog/article app and the single view. Also, there are different types of profiles with different types of design versions. There are also the screens for post creations which is so simple to understandable for any user. I tried to keep simple to other sections like the notifications, settings, search, followers & following pages etc. It also includes the corner cases of this app design. There are 300+ UI elements, 75+ Screens and 20+ icons included. All the screens are well structured and ready for export. There are feeds, single view, profile, post creations, search, followers & followings list + more screens are added.