Themes & Templates

Overview
Aslan is a creative Gym & Fitness PSD Template designed with strong contrast, block square shapes and diffused shadows to make a new snappy look for your fitness website! This is the perfect template for gyms, fitness, yoga & personal trainers who wants to build their own stylish website. Pick this template to make your website stand out! Designed by DZOAN doanhuuvietdhv@gmail.com
Highlights
- Modern & Powerful Design
- Layered & Named
- Vector Shape & Bootstrap grid
- Bootstrap Grid
- 2 Homepage demos (Club & Personal)
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'126211178' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.