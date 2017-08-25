Overview
Aswatama Rough is a typeface consisting of capital letters designed specifically for custom cultures such as motorcycle enthusiasts, rockabilly trends, vintage styles, retro throwbacks, and more. Aswatama includes ligatures, stylistic alternates, and swashes.
Highlights
- OTF & TTF font
- Stylistic alternates
- Numerals & punctuations
- Uppercase letters only
