Overview
A beautifully high-polished & thoughtfully designed dashboard UI Kit! Each screen is fully customizable, and exceptionally easy to use. Created for Sketch & Photoshop, this dashboard kit is the third part of a stunning UI series. Included in this pack are 40 organized landing pages & 40 free icons.
Highlights
- 40 Beautiful landing pages
- 40 Free icons
- Highly polished design
- Neatly organized
- Designed for Sketch & Photoshop
