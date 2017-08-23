Overview
A new style font, this typeface is perfect for alternative apparel brands, logotypes, or any design that needs a strong and elegant touch. Mix & match the alternate characters to add an attractive message to your design.
Highlights
- .OTF & .TFF
- .SVG, .EOT, .WOFF, .WOFF2
- 246 glyphs & alt characters
- Ornaments, swash & more
