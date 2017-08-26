Overview
130+ terrific components in 11 categories designed to satisfy any possible & impossible need, 13 ready-to-use trendy samples, stylish & equally fresh as always. All components are fully compatible with one another, pixel perfect & ridiculously customizable. Create a classy landing page for your startup, product, or app in a blink of an eye.
Highlights
- 13 Ready to use page samples
- 11 Categories
- Free Google Fonts – PT Serif & Montserrat
- 130+ UI components
- Adobe CC+ & Sketch 3.3+ compatible
- Bonus icon set
