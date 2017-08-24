Overview
A deliciously crafted component based UI Kit with hundreds of components across 10 content categories for just $58. Simple and stylish set comes in .PSD and .Sketch formats.
Highlights
- Hundreds of UI Components
- Pixel perfect design
- 100% Vector Layers
- Smart Layer Structure
Compatibility
