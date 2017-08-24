Overview
Say hello to Ballicons! A premium collection of high quality , vector-based animated & static icons to bring your projects to life!
Highlights
- 200 Flat Animated Icons
- Each with 2 different animation styles
- 200 Static icons in 2 styles
- Fully customizable
- After Effects Project Files
- PNG, SVG, GIF & PSD files included.
