Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Base UI Sketch Framework

Start your design projects in the right way

by Robert Mayer

Base UI Sketch Framework

Start your design projects in the right way

Published by Robert Mayer in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Robert Mayer in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Start your design projects in the right way – this is the idea behind Base UI. We built it to help you create a beautiful website for the story you want to tell. Get things done faster. And better. Base UI is a Sketch-based design system consisting of nesting symbols and styles. It’s a massive kit that contains more than 180 screens and has powerful customization capabilities.

Highlights

  • 180 Web based screen templates
  • 10 Ready-to Use Landing Pages
  • Customizible Color Scheme
  • Customize Symbols
  • Customize Text Styles
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'281862937' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Robert Mayer

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Surfing PSD TemplateFREE
by Robert Mayer
Free Portfolio PSD TemplateFREE
by Robert Mayer
Blokk Wireframe Kit$26
by Robert Mayer

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this