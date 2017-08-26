Wireframe Kits

Overview
Start your design projects in the right way – this is the idea behind Base UI. We built it to help you create a beautiful website for the story you want to tell. Get things done faster. And better. Base UI is a Sketch-based design system consisting of nesting symbols and styles. It’s a massive kit that contains more than 180 screens and has powerful customization capabilities.
Highlights
- 180 Web based screen templates
- 10 Ready-to Use Landing Pages
- Customizible Color Scheme
- Customize Symbols
- Customize Text Styles
- Compatible with Sketch
