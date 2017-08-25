Wireframe Kits

Overview
Basement iOS wireframe kit is a great sequel to the bestselling Basement, made specially for prototyping and mobile app design assistance. The first part is E-commerce and it will help you create an application, or mobile version of a website, or an online store from scratch. Basement iOS: E-commerce includes 50 ready-to-use screens for iPhone 6 resolution, all well organized and 100% customizable.
Highlights
- 50 ready-to-use iPhone 6 screens
- Steady basement for your mobile web-store
- Easy-to-find organization
