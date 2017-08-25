Wireframe Kits

Overview
Social is the second part of Basement iOS. An expertly crafted Wireframe Kit for quick effortless prototyping, and mobile app design assistance. It includes 60 ready-to-use screens for iPhone 6 resolution, focused on social activity and multimedia interactions.
Highlights
- 60 ready-to-use iPhone 6 screens
- Steady basement for your mobile app
- 100% customizable & well-organized
- Gestures, base elements & markups
