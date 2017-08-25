Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Basement iOS: Social

Premium crafted mobile wireframe kit

by Great Simple Studio

Basement iOS: Social

Premium crafted mobile wireframe kit

Published by Great Simple Studio in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Great Simple Studio in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Social is the second part of Basement iOS. An expertly crafted Wireframe Kit for quick effortless prototyping, and mobile app design assistance. It includes 60 ready-to-use screens for iPhone 6 resolution, focused on social activity and multimedia interactions.

Highlights

  • 60 ready-to-use iPhone 6 screens
  • Steady basement for your mobile app
  • 100% customizable & well-organized
  • Gestures, base elements & markups

Compatibility

{{::'14015787' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Great Simple Studio

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Platforma for iOS$68
by Great Simple Studio
Platforma for Web$68
by Great Simple Studio
Module 02: Layouts$58
by Great Simple Studio

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this