Wireframe Kits

Overview
Basement is the perfect instrument for creating serious prototypes and complex web projects. The kit consists of more than a hundred ready-to-use elements that you can combine to get the exact prototype you want. The Sketch version is extremely well organized, and makes it easy to rapidly get your ideas out.
Highlights
- 100+ ready to use elements
- Web based wireframe kit
- Everything you need to create complex web concepts
- Photoshop CS6+ & Sketch 3 Compatible
Compatibility1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.