Overview
Dlex eCommerce is an industry class design library which includes hundreds of components crafted specifically for online shopping and eCommerce sites in general with flexibility in mind to allow for easy use.
Highlights
- 113 Components In 7 Categories
- Design Guideline System
- Highly organized layers
- Based on 1170px System Grid
- Scalable and Easily Customizable
- Free Google Fonts Used
Compatibility{{::'237325787' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.