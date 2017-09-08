Browse
Basic Dlex eCommerce UI Kit

113 Advanced E-Commerce Components

by Mohamed Elgendy

Basic Dlex eCommerce UI Kit

113 Advanced E-Commerce Components

Published by Mohamed Elgendy in UI Kits
Published by Mohamed Elgendy in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Dlex eCommerce is an industry class design library which includes hundreds of components crafted specifically for online shopping and eCommerce sites in general with flexibility in mind to allow for easy use.

Highlights

  • 113 Components In 7 Categories
  • Design Guideline System
  • Highly organized layers
  • Based on 1170px System Grid
  • Scalable and Easily Customizable
  • Free Google Fonts Used

Compatibility

See more products from Mohamed Elgendy

