BasicMag

Minimalist Blog Photoshop template

by WorksCase

BasicMag

Minimalist Blog Photoshop template

Published by WorksCase in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by WorksCase in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

BasicMag – is a clean, beautiful, minimalist PSD Template which can be used for Blogging. “BasicMag” includes 4 different unique Homepages, that are well organized and layered, and you can use it e.g. like Magazine or Personal Blog. 12 PSD files included. Theme content is based on 1170 Grid System.

Highlights

  • 12 PSD files included
  • 4 Unique homepages
  • Design on 1170x Grid System
  • Fully & logically layered PSD
  • Easy & customizable PSD files
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

