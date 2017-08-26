Overview
Basic is a multipurpose collection for professional use by designers. It's a perfect way to speed up and enhance your workflow. Icons are fully customizable and infinitely scalable. All collections are separated into individual svg, eps and ai files.
Highlights
- 500 Icons in 2 styles
- 25 Categories
- Ai, EPS & SVG files
- Fully customizable
- Vector based
- Compatible with Adobe Illustrator
