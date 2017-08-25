Overview
60 icons in a sleek stroke styled set. Delivered in multiple formats such as Sketch, PSD, AI, SVG & PNG.
Highlights
- 60 Stroked Icons
- Vector-based and fully customizable
- Formats - PNG, SVG, PSD, AI, Sketch
