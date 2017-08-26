Overview
A powerful & creative slide presentation designed for Powerpoint. B&D includes 110+ unique presentation slides with a stunning professional layout and creative design. All shapes are editable, making it easy to change colors, modify shapes, texts, & charts. Icons and 20 colors versions included.
Highlights
- 110+ Unique slides
- 20 color version included
- Fully editable
- Minimal clean design
- Based on Master Slides
- Compatible with Powerpoint
