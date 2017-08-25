Overview
A beautiful & modern handwriting script Typeface suitable for any project, such as wedding invitations, greeting cards, correspondence, and more. This font includes multiple international language support, the choice of useful unique ligatures, and more alternate styles!
Highlights
- OTF & TTF
- Contextual & Stylistic alternates
- Standard & unique ligatures
- Stylistic sets
- Numbers, A-Z & a-z
- International symbols
