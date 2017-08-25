Overview
Introducing Berkslund, a modern take on the original flat font design. This elegant and crisp font is the perfect the addition to your next creative design!
Highlights
- OTF files
- Basic latin
- Diacritics & Cyrillic
- 4 Font weights
- Bold, regular, light, thin style
Compatibility{{::'150465' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.