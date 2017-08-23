Themes & Templates

Browse
Better Shop

22 Web based Ecommerce Photoshop templates

by WorksCase

Overview

Better Shop is a beautiful collection of Ecommerce related PSD Templates, designed on a grid system specifically so your site will look sharp on all screen types. Our package includes 22 photoshop files, 5 ready made home pages, Categories list & grid, Product Detail, Shopping cart, Checkout, Login, Hover cart, Hover setting, Hover mega menu, Pop up, and elegant icons.

Highlights

  • 22 PSD files
  • Easy & customizable
  • 5 Homepages
  • Bootstrap 1170px Grid system
  • Free Google fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

