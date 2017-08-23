Themes & Templates

Overview
Better Shop is a beautiful collection of Ecommerce related PSD Templates, designed on a grid system specifically so your site will look sharp on all screen types. Our package includes 22 photoshop files, 5 ready made home pages, Categories list & grid, Product Detail, Shopping cart, Checkout, Login, Hover cart, Hover setting, Hover mega menu, Pop up, and elegant icons.
Highlights
- 22 PSD files
- Easy & customizable
- 5 Homepages
- Bootstrap 1170px Grid system
- Free Google fonts
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'230448290' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.