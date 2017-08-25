Overview
Introducing Bjornson, a rough brush styled typeface that will be the perfect addition to your bold font collection. Bjornson is perfect for branding, and grunge related hand made designs. Includes over 1500+ kerning pairs, basic latin alphabet, Europe & Scandinavian diacritics & Turkish diacritics. TTF & OTF files. Some additional elements included in an Ai. file.
Highlights
- OTF & TTF font
- Handdrawn
- Language support
- Grunge design
- Basic latin alphabet
- Diacritics
