Black Rooster

Professional Restaurant App UI Kit

by Sladedesign

Professional Restaurant App UI Kit

Published by Sladedesign in UI Kits compatible with
Overview

Black Rooster is a professional & premium mobile user interface kit. It includes 26 high quality mobile iOS screens, and 100+ UI elements carefully assembled for Photoshop. It’s the perfect UI kit for designing an interactive prototype mobile app for restaurants of all kinds. Black Rooster Restaurant UI Kit contains 3 highly customizable PSD files, custom smart objects, and 100% scalable vector elements.

Highlights

  • 26 iOS screens
  • 10 Categories
  • 100+ UI Elements
  • Fully layered & organized PSD files
  • Free Google Fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

See more products from Sladedesign

Premium White iOS Restaurant$20
by Sladedesign
The Scent$16
by Sladedesign
The Mall$40
by Sladedesign

