Overview
Black Rooster is a professional & premium mobile user interface kit. It includes 26 high quality mobile iOS screens, and 100+ UI elements carefully assembled for Photoshop. It’s the perfect UI kit for designing an interactive prototype mobile app for restaurants of all kinds. Black Rooster Restaurant UI Kit contains 3 highly customizable PSD files, custom smart objects, and 100% scalable vector elements.
Highlights
- 26 iOS screens
- 10 Categories
- 100+ UI Elements
- Fully layered & organized PSD files
- Free Google Fonts
- Compatible with Photoshop
