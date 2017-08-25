Overview
Black Rose Hand Brush lettering is a modern classic typeface that can be used to design requirements that are sinister, frightening, horrorifying, bold and much more. Black Rose Handbrush is the perfect typeface for your bold message!
Highlights
- OTF
- TTF
- Multilingual
- Uppercase
- Lowercase
- Ligatures
