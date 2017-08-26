Overview
Blokk is a set of 170+ wireframe screens in 14 popular categories perfect to compose any kind of clean one page website. All blocks are based on a genuine Bootstrap Grid and easily fit together. Fully editable in Sketch and Photoshop format.
Highlights
- 170+ Ready-to-use Components
- Genuine Bootstrap Grid
- Built-in Mockups
- Free Google Fonts
- Adaptive symbols
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
