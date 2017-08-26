Browse
Blokk Wireframe Kit

Smart wireframe kit for creative professionals

by Robert Mayer

Blokk Wireframe Kit

Smart wireframe kit for creative professionals

Published by Robert Mayer in UI Kits
Published by Robert Mayer in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Blokk is a set of 170+ wireframe screens in 14 popular categories perfect to compose any kind of clean one page website. All blocks are based on a genuine Bootstrap Grid and easily fit together. Fully editable in Sketch and Photoshop format.

Highlights

  • 170+ Ready-to-use Components
  • Genuine Bootstrap Grid
  • Built-in Mockups
  • Free Google Fonts
  • Adaptive symbols
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility


See more products from Robert Mayer

Follow

Base UI Sketch Framework$64
by Robert Mayer
Surfing PSD TemplateFREE
by Robert Mayer
Free Portfolio PSD TemplateFREE
by Robert Mayer

