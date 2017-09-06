Overview
Blueline Illustrations pack includes 80 vector graphic concepts made with bold colors and pixel-perfect lines, which will come in handy for every creative talent. Whether you're working with business presentation, marketing campaign or any web-related projects - you'll always find right concept to illustrate it and make your design more vivid and clear.
Highlights
- 80 Vector Illustrations
- One Ai File With All Graphics
- One EPS File With All Graphics
- PDF Files For A Quick Preview
- Ready-To-Use PNG's In Two Sizes
- Compatible with Adobe Illustrator
