Blueline Illustrations

A Pack Of 80 Vector Illustration Concepts

by Bloomicon

Blueline Illustrations

A Pack Of 80 Vector Illustration Concepts

Published by Bloomicon in Icons
Published by Bloomicon in Icons compatible with

Overview

Blueline Illustrations pack includes 80 vector graphic concepts made with bold colors and pixel-perfect lines, which will come in handy for every creative talent. Whether you're working with business presentation, marketing campaign or any web-related projects - you'll always find right concept to illustrate it and make your design more vivid and clear.

Highlights

  • 80 Vector Illustrations
  • One Ai File With All Graphics
  • One EPS File With All Graphics
  • PDF Files For A Quick Preview
  • Ready-To-Use PNG's In Two Sizes
  • Compatible with Adobe Illustrator

Compatibility

