Boardi

Minimal and clean boards management dashboard

by Paweł Waraksa

Overview

Hi! So you're looking for some nice and clean freebies for your next project or just simply for inspiration? Here it is! Nice, clean and minimal Boards Management App. It was really fun to do it and I decided to share it with UI8 community for free. Make sure to follow my Dribbble profile to be always updated with my future freebies! High five!

Highlights

  • +30 Screens
  • Clean & minimal design
  • Google Font
  • Well organised
  • Free stock photos inside
  • Compatible with Sketch 4

