Overview
This amazing package of 65 HQ Mobile Templates will revolutionize the way you create the next mobile project. With Ready-to-use templates in 5 different categories (Welcome, Menus, Profiles, Blog and Ecommerce) you will be able to create a quick mockup, a prototype or a final design in no-time. With tons of UI component and elements, greatly assembled and with an exciting vibrant style we assure you’ll create an outstanding project in a blink of an eye.
Highlights
- 65 High quality templates
- Easy to use & edit
- Vector based
- Vibrant style & consistency
- Easily scalable & export
- Sketch 3.0.0+
