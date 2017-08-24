Browse
Bolder UI Kit

65 Ready-to-go mobile UI templates

by Pixvib

Bolder UI Kit

65 Ready-to-go mobile UI templates

Published by Pixvib in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Pixvib in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

This amazing package of 65 HQ Mobile Templates will revolutionize the way you create the next mobile project. With Ready-to-use templates in 5 different categories (Welcome, Menus, Profiles, Blog and Ecommerce) you will be able to create a quick mockup, a prototype or a final design in no-time. With tons of UI component and elements, greatly assembled and with an exciting vibrant style we assure you’ll create an outstanding project in a blink of an eye.

Highlights

  • 65 High quality templates
  • Easy to use & edit
  • Vector based
  • Vibrant style & consistency
  • Easily scalable & export
  • Sketch 3.0.0+

Compatibility

Who Likes this