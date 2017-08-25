Overview

Introducing Bolt 2.0. New and improved, this huge UI Kit is geared to optimize your next application or mobile project! With over 270 mobile screen templates that are compatible with Sketch and Photoshop, you really do not need to look any further! We even added a bonus set of illustrations, and made this UI Kit in a light and dark variation! This UI Kit is packed to the brim with helpful materials to speed up your workflow.