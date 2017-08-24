Wireframe Kits

Overview
Bones Wireframe Kit Pack consists of Bones iOS Wireframe Kit & Bones Wireframe Kit. 120 fully editable screens in 10 categories, & 120 fully editable elements in 10 categories. Smart structure will allow you to drag & drop the elements to create pages or apps in minutes.
Highlights
- 120 Screens & 120 elements
- 5 Bonus MacBook & iPhone mockups
- 2k+ Components
- Fully customizable & free Google fonts
- Vector shapes & grid based
- Compatible: Photoshop, Sketch & Xd
Compatibility{{::'71423696' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.