Themes & Templates

Overview
Bookshop is modern and fresh design template for Online Book Store Services. This PSD template includes book list, book detail, author page, payment page and also a blog. Bookshop is a fully completed template and ready for your book store site! These PSD files are easy to customize, well layered and properly named.
Highlights
- 19 High quality PSD files
- Dedication for Book Store
- Fully layered, scalable & editable
- Organized grouping & names
- Easily customizable
- Compatible with Photoshop CS5+
