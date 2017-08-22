Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Bookshop

Modern & fresh online book store template PSD

by peterdraw

Bookshop

Modern & fresh online book store template PSD

Published by peterdraw in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by peterdraw in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Bookshop is modern and fresh design template for Online Book Store Services. This PSD template includes book list, book detail, author page, payment page and also a blog. Bookshop is a fully completed template and ready for your book store site! These PSD files are easy to customize, well layered and properly named.

Highlights

  • 19 High quality PSD files
  • Dedication for Book Store
  • Fully layered, scalable & editable
  • Organized grouping & names
  • Easily customizable
  • Compatible with Photoshop CS5+

Compatibility

{{::'11261826' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from peterdraw

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Kidos eCommerce$16
by peterdraw
MyTicket$16
by peterdraw
Mina Beauty Template$16
by peterdraw

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this