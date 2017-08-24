Presentation

Overview
A4 Size 18 clear & 18 Dot Pattern different printable templates of iOS devices which available in PDF & AI format that deliver high quality print. Devices include iPhone 6, 6+, iPad Mini, iPad Air, Apple Watch & Web Browser.
Highlights
- A4 Size Page
- Portrait, Landscape, Multi Device Layout
- Vector Shape
- Clear & Dot Pattern Templates
- Print Ready
- Made for Illustrator & PDF
Compatibility{{::'14041341' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.