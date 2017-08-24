Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Boost iOS

Printable Apple Device Templates

by UIMint

Boost iOS

Printable Apple Device Templates

Published by UIMint in Presentation compatible with
Published by UIMint in Presentation compatible with

Overview

A4 Size 18 clear & 18 Dot Pattern different printable templates of iOS devices which available in PDF & AI format that deliver high quality print. Devices include iPhone 6, 6+, iPad Mini, iPad Air, Apple Watch & Web Browser.

Highlights

  • A4 Size Page
  • Portrait, Landscape, Multi Device Layout
  • Vector Shape
  • Clear & Dot Pattern Templates
  • Print Ready
  • Made for Illustrator & PDF

Compatibility

{{::'14041341' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from UIMint

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Macaw UI Kit$48
by UIMint
Noon UI Kit - App Landing$29
by UIMint
Moose$15
by UIMint

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this