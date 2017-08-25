Browse
Bootstrap Starter Kit

Professionally built Bootstrap content

by Andy Baggot

Bootstrap Starter Kit

Professionally built Bootstrap content

Published by Andy Baggot in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Andy Baggot in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Bootstrap Starter Kit is more than just another Bootstrap template, it's a collection of unique, professional Content Blocks, that can be pieced together by you to create unlimited layouts to suit any business. <br><br> Use the drag-and-drop HTML Builder to quickly and visually create your perfect site, or copy-and-paste your chosen blocks for greater control. <br><br> Whatever your level of knowledge using Bootstrap and HTML... Anyone can build a great responsive Bootstrap website. <br><br> Support Hub: http://bootstrapstarterkit.com/support/

Highlights

  • Full documentation in zip file
  • Req web server running PHP to use HTML builder
  • 10 block categories

