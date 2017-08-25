Overview
Bootstrap Starter Kit is more than just another Bootstrap template, it's a collection of unique, professional Content Blocks, that can be pieced together by you to create unlimited layouts to suit any business. <br><br> Use the drag-and-drop HTML Builder to quickly and visually create your perfect site, or copy-and-paste your chosen blocks for greater control. <br><br> Whatever your level of knowledge using Bootstrap and HTML... Anyone can build a great responsive Bootstrap website. <br><br> Support Hub: http://bootstrapstarterkit.com/support/
Highlights
- Full documentation in zip file
- Req web server running PHP to use HTML builder
- 10 block categories
