Boston Mobile UI Kit

Clean & simple UI Kit for mobile apps designed in Sketch

by Anthony Ginsbrook

Boston Mobile UI Kit

Clean & simple UI Kit for mobile apps designed in Sketch

Overview

Clean and fully customizable UI Kit, which includes 46 mobile screens ranging over 6 categories: Profile, Sign In/Up, Media, Ecommerce, News Feed/Reader and Menu. Boston UI Kit contains everything needed to quickly design your mobile projects in Sketch. Each layout was carefully crafted and grid-based with unique elements.

Highlights

  • 46 Mobile iOS screens
  • Fully customizable
  • 6 Categories
  • Free Google fonts
  • Well organized structure & vector shapes
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

