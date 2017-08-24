Overview
Clean and fully customizable UI Kit, which includes 46 mobile screens ranging over 6 categories: Profile, Sign In/Up, Media, Ecommerce, News Feed/Reader and Menu. Boston UI Kit contains everything needed to quickly design your mobile projects in Sketch. Each layout was carefully crafted and grid-based with unique elements.
Highlights
- 46 Mobile iOS screens
- Fully customizable
- 6 Categories
- Free Google fonts
- Well organized structure & vector shapes
- Compatible with Sketch
