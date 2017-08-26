Overview
Bright Sight is a fun set of 2 different font styles that can make it easier to convey your next important design message! Use either font to create awesome badges, displays, labeling, clothing, party posters, movie titles, gigs, album covers, logos, and much more.
Highlights
- OTF & TTF
- Bright Sight Script & 02
- Badges PSD file
- Glyph panel
- Numbers
- Punctuation
