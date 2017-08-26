Browse
Bright Sight

Handmade typeface with 2 variations

by giemons

Bright Sight

Handmade typeface with 2 variations

Published by giemons in Fonts
Published by giemons in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Bright Sight is a fun set of 2 different font styles that can make it easier to convey your next important design message! Use either font to create awesome badges, displays, labeling, clothing, party posters, movie titles, gigs, album covers, logos, and much more.

Highlights

  • OTF & TTF
  • Bright Sight Script & 02
  • Badges PSD file
  • Glyph panel
  • Numbers
  • Punctuation

Compatibility

