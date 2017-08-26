Overview
Briik is not too formal and also not too crazy font. It's perfect for logotypes & typography works. It also pairs nicely with script and heavy sans serif fonts. It is a mono-weight typeface that includes 3 variants: clean, rough and vintage. Each letter has 3 Variants also: small caps, normal caps and alternative normal caps. Additionaly to this there are also 19 ligatures. Guides to access all alternates glyphs : http://adobe.ly/1m1fn4Y If you don't have software which supports opentype features - fear not - there are also font files wich have alternates glyphs as normal caps glyphs.
Highlights
- 3 variants: clean, rough and vintage
- 19 ligatures
- small caps, normal caps and alternative normal caps
- retro hipster look
- Punctuations & Numbers Included
- OTF & TTF fonts
