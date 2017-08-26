Browse
Briik - Hipster Fonts

Briik is not too formal and also not too crazy font

by Uncle Avi

Briik - Hipster Fonts

Briik is not too formal and also not too crazy font

Published by Uncle Avi in Fonts
Published by Uncle Avi in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Briik is not too formal and also not too crazy font. It's perfect for logotypes & typography works. It also pairs nicely with script and heavy sans serif fonts. It is a mono-weight typeface that includes 3 variants: clean, rough and vintage. Each letter has 3 Variants also: small caps, normal caps and alternative normal caps. Additionaly to this there are also 19 ligatures. Guides to access all alternates glyphs : http://adobe.ly/1m1fn4Y If you don't have software which supports opentype features - fear not - there are also font files wich have alternates glyphs as normal caps glyphs.

Highlights

  • 3 variants: clean, rough and vintage
  • 19 ligatures
  • small caps, normal caps and alternative normal caps
  • retro hipster look
  • Punctuations & Numbers Included
  • OTF & TTF fonts

Compatibility

Who Likes this