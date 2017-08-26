Browse
BRONX Social Media Pack

540 Trending social media posts

by Dima Isakov

BRONX Social Media Pack

540 Trending social media posts

Published by Dima Isakov in Presentation
Published by Dima Isakov in Presentation compatible with

Overview

BRONX Social Media Pack is a trending multi-purpose social media pack perfect for bloggers, fashion, restaurant, studios, marketing, architecture & modern businesses. Template includes 60 Square Post Templates (1200 x 1200), 60 Vertical Post Templates (736 x 1128) and 60 Horizontal Post Templates (1200 x 630) all designed in Photoshop. Optimized for Blogs, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. You can change colors in one click to use the exclusive style of photoshop (Included in the Pack). Please note, preview images are not included into Social Media Pack!

Highlights

  • 540 total posts & 60 unique for each size
  • Square, Vertical & Horizontal Posts
  • Optimised for Blogs, IG, FB, Twitter & Pinterest
  • Different design options included in the layers
  • Dark, Light & Colored Versions
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

