Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Brooklyn

A lean & fresh look for your single page ideas

by New York Themes

Brooklyn

A lean & fresh look for your single page ideas

Published by New York Themes in Themes & Templates
Published by New York Themes in Themes & Templates

Overview

Brooklyn is made on top of the mobile first Bootstrap 3.3 core and seasoned with cool javascript spices. Lean design brings the freshest look to your ideas in mind. One page, all-in one cover page with smooth scrolling navigation. Detailed to match the perfection you desire. Flexible enough to get you going with expressing yourself. Duplicate or remove sections easily to match your needs. Update photos, edit text and you have a brand new page to show off your product and/or service.

Highlights

  • Responsive
  • Clean code
  • Hundreds of design combinations
  • Quick & easy setup
  • Bootstrap 3.3
  • JS/HTML/CSS
{{::'13440072' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from New York Themes

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this