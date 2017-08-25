Themes & Templates

Overview
Brush – is clean, beautiful, minimalist PSD Template which can be used for Photographer Portfolio, Personal Website, Product Website, & more! Brush includes 7 unique Homepages that are well organized & layered. Made with love & inspired by nature Photofolio will help you catch more visitors and potential clients. 41 PSD files included, 41 screenshots, and 6 categories: Home, Page, Blog, Portfolio, Shortcodes & Hover. Theme content is based on 1170px Grid System.
Highlights
- 41 PSD files
- 6 Categories
- Grid based 1170px
- 75+ UI Elements & 7 homepages
- Easily customizable & well layered
- Compatible with Photoshop
