Themes & Templates

Overview

Brush – is clean, beautiful, minimalist PSD Template which can be used for Photographer Portfolio, Personal Website, Product Website, & more! Brush includes 7 unique Homepages that are well organized & layered. Made with love & inspired by nature Photofolio will help you catch more visitors and potential clients. 41 PSD files included, 41 screenshots, and 6 categories: Home, Page, Blog, Portfolio, Shortcodes & Hover. Theme content is based on 1170px Grid System.