Brut Landing Page

Inspiring Landing Page with rich animations & parallax. (HTML5+Sketch/PSD)

by itmeo

Brut Landing Page

Inspiring Landing Page with rich animations & parallax. (HTML5+Sketch/PSD)

Published by itmeo in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by itmeo in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Smoothly animated, this premium Landing Page is a perfect variant for any modern agency or pro freelancer. Your clients will be extra happy discovering awesome parallax, gentle moves and custom fades. The Brut Landing Page is perfect to show off a good theme, UI Kit or template for sale. You will get all the code sources CSS/HTML/JS + Sketch/PSD files.

Highlights

  • CSS/HTML/JS, Sketch & PSD files
  • Stunning Loader
  • Exclusive Layout — made by top designers
  • Retina Ready
  • Cross Browser Support
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility

