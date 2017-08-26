Browse
BUILD Presentation

3 in 1 Keynote, PowerPoint, Google Slides Presentations

by ReworkMedia

Overview

Make your product impressive and memorable with the BUILD Keynote Presentation Template. The BUILD template also contains slide layouts that are designed to cover the Marketing Mix - 4Ps (Price, Product, Promotion, and Place), timelines, market analysis and other key elements. This template contains more than 120 slides in 2 color schemes (Dark and Light). We have included in the template several variants of the slides such as: team, portfolio, app showcase, charts, timelines, milestones etc.

Highlights

  • 120+ fully editable slides
  • 2 color schemes (dark & light)
  • 250+ icons available
  • Predefined text styles
  • Media placeholders for images
  • Compatible Keynote, PowerPoint, Google Slides

