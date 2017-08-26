Overview

Make your product impressive and memorable with the BUILD Keynote Presentation Template. The BUILD template also contains slide layouts that are designed to cover the Marketing Mix - 4Ps (Price, Product, Promotion, and Place), timelines, market analysis and other key elements. This template contains more than 120 slides in 2 color schemes (Dark and Light). We have included in the template several variants of the slides such as: team, portfolio, app showcase, charts, timelines, milestones etc.