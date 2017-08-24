Overview
This handpicked collection of 45 building shaped icons are part of the LineKing icon set that you can find here: https://ui8.net/products/lineking-icons. LineKing does not contain a separate collection focused solely on buildings, and all the different types of building icons we have from different icon collections, but due to high demand to have all of our building icons in place, I've wrapped this custom pack just for you.
Highlights
- AI, SVG, PNG, SVG files
- Open-line style
- Ultra consistent & infinitelly scalable
- Stroke thickness control
- iOS Optimized (60x60px)
- Compatible with Illustrator
