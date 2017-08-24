Overview
Business & Finance flat icons v2.0 is a completely re-designed version of my Business & Finance Flat set from the Quatro collection. This new collection will be ever-growing to include all aspects of business, finance, marketing, SEO, e-commerce, and anything related to money. 100 icons is only the beginning.
Highlights
- 100 Flat colorful icons
- 100 Individual SVG files
- 500 PNG files (32, 64, 128, 256, & 512 px)
- Adobe Illustrator master file
- IconJar archive
- Compatible with Adobe Illustrator
