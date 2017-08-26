Overview
Calypso is a multipurpose keynote and powerpoint presentation. When creating this presentation, I focused on ease of use for those who will be buying this presentation. Calypso is suitable both for companies and for designers! With more than 80 slides including infographic elements, charts for your results, portfolio sections, Everything you need is covered in this template.
Highlights
- +80 Unique slides
- Vector shapes
- Master Slide Options
- All Essential Functions
- Full Responsive Wide Screen Slides
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
Compatibility{{::'20572960' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.