Overview
Introducing CandyRose, a beautiful irregular modern script. Imperfect style, spontaneous brush and easy flow give the font a natural look. Great for designing book covers, film covers, apparel, cards, logos, poster, souvenirs, T-Shirt, etc, you name it!
Highlights
- OTF & TTF
- Webfont
- Element extras bonus PNG & vector
