Overview
Carefully crafted 160+ UI components, and 1k+ UI elements that lets you easily build beautiful websites. Capeto features 9 categories for easy access, just drag and drop components to create a unique & beautiful website. All elements are made using vector shape layers to easily resize any object with retina display.
Highlights
- 160+ High quality UI components
- 1k+ UI elements
- Layers carefully named & grouped
- Vector based
- Free Google fonts
- Compatible with Photoshop
