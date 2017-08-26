Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Cesis Creative PSD Template

Designed for Creative Website of Agency, Designer, Freelancer, Photographer.

by tranmautritam

Cesis Creative PSD Template

Designed for Creative Website of Agency, Designer, Freelancer, Photographer.

Published by tranmautritam in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by tranmautritam in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Cesis Creative PSD Template is a stunning idea for the Creative Website of Agency, Designer, Freelancer, Blogger, Artist… Cesis Creative PSD Template is designed to convert into any Website Framework as Wordpress, Joomla, WooCommerce, Magento, Drupal, etc. In line with minimalist, elegant design trending, fresh color and dynamic, creative + Detail layouts and super smart arranging, Cesis Creative PSD Template would be a fantastic choice! Pages included: Homepage, About, Contact, Error 404, Full-screen Menu, Sign-up, Listing Blog, Single Blog, Portfolio, Single Portfolio, Services. Cesis Creative is compatible with Photoshop CC 2017.

Highlights

  • 11 PSD files
  • Easy to customize
  • Based on 1920px Screen & 1170px grid
  • Fully layered & organized names
  • Free Google font
  • Compatible with Photoshop CC 2017

Compatibility

{{::'80689106' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from tranmautritam

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this