Themes & Templates

Overview
Cesis Creative PSD Template is a stunning idea for the Creative Website of Agency, Designer, Freelancer, Blogger, Artist… Cesis Creative PSD Template is designed to convert into any Website Framework as Wordpress, Joomla, WooCommerce, Magento, Drupal, etc. In line with minimalist, elegant design trending, fresh color and dynamic, creative + Detail layouts and super smart arranging, Cesis Creative PSD Template would be a fantastic choice! Pages included: Homepage, About, Contact, Error 404, Full-screen Menu, Sign-up, Listing Blog, Single Blog, Portfolio, Single Portfolio, Services. Cesis Creative is compatible with Photoshop CC 2017.
Highlights
- 11 PSD files
- Easy to customize
- Based on 1920px Screen & 1170px grid
- Fully layered & organized names
- Free Google font
- Compatible with Photoshop CC 2017
