Overview
Chat Mini UI kit is part of a series of mini kits created by Baltazar Pazos. Chat is a carefully crafted UI kit for iOS that is created around core chat screens that will help speed up any project in this space.
Highlights
- 11 carefully crafted chat screens
- Hundreds of individual UI elements
- Well organized & fully customizable
- 375x667px
- Layered files
- Compatible with Sketch
Compatibility{{::'9837223' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.