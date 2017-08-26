Browse
Chat Mini iOS UI Kit

Chat is a mini 11 screen UI kit for core chat screens

by Form Studio

Chat Mini iOS UI Kit

Chat is a mini 11 screen UI kit for core chat screens

Published by Form Studio in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Form Studio in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Chat Mini UI kit is part of a series of mini kits created by Baltazar Pazos. Chat is a carefully crafted UI kit for iOS that is created around core chat screens that will help speed up any project in this space.

Highlights

  • 11 carefully crafted chat screens
  • Hundreds of individual UI elements
  • Well organized & fully customizable
  • 375x667px
  • Layered files
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

Who Likes this