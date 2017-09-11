Overview
As a thank you for the design community, I’ve released Cherise. It’s a free design resource aiming to simplify the workflow between grasping an idea and translating it to an app. It's a Sketch file which includes 20 organized screens, with more than 20 symbols and 10 text layers.
Highlights
- 20 Organized screens
- 20+ Symbols for every screen
- 10+ Text layers
- Multiple concepts
- Premium quality
- Compatible with Sketch
Compatibility{{::'79636854' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.