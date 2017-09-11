Browse
Cherise App

Skech based mobile free design resource.

by Andrewch

Overview

As a thank you for the design community, I’ve released Cherise. It’s a free design resource aiming to simplify the workflow between grasping an idea and translating it to an app. It's a Sketch file which includes 20 organized screens, with more than 20 symbols and 10 text layers.

Highlights

  • 20 Organized screens
  • 20+ Symbols for every screen
  • 10+ Text layers
  • Multiple concepts
  • Premium quality
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

