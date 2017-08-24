Overview
Introducing a premium set of 100 creative and expertly crafted vector 'circle' themed icons. This uniquely useful icon set is perfect for both your mobile and web design needs; with customizable stroke weight and a vector base you can customize our icons specifically to your project. Circles icons include food, weather, arrows, nature, profile, social media and more!
Highlights
- 100 Premium icons
- Customizable stroke weight
- 100% Vector
- Compatible with Sketch
- Compatible with Illustrator
- Unique circle style
