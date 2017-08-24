Overview
Introducing City Building Kit; the perfect presentation essentials for building mobile and web based city related apps. This kit includes 24 various generic high fidelity buildings, 16 assorted roads angles, and 16 street accents such as automobiles, street lights, plant life, signs, etc.
Highlights
- 56 Unique isometric objects
- Night & day versions
- Compatible with Illustrator & Sketch
- Buildings
- Automobiles
- Roads & street accents
Compatibility{{::'3534752' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.